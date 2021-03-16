Reviewing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 22.90 -$7.67 million $0.06 90.33 Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.37 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -44.70

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maverix Metals and Harmony Gold Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Harmony Gold Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

