Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,317 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

