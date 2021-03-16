Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,678 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

