Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

