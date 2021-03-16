Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.89 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

