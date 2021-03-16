Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.04 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of The Chemours worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

The Chemours stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

