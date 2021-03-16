Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,484 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,666 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

