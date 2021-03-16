Richard A. Ehst Sells 4,528 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 2,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,395. The company has a market cap of $980.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

