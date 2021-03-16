Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Down 6.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.99. 9,414,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,125,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

