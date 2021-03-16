RING X PLATFORM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125.69 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $43.41 million and $125.69 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 256.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 215,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform.

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

