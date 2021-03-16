RM plc (RM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

RM plc (LON:RM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RM opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. RM has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

In related news, insider Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

