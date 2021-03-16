Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,300 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the February 11th total of 2,212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Roche by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Roche by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Roche by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roche by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf cut Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

RHHBY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 1,030,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,384. Roche has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

