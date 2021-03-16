Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roche by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Roche by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

