Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Insider Nicholas Walley Purchases 536,000 Shares of Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Nicholas Walley acquired 536,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,360 ($7,002.87).

Shares of LON ROCK opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Rockfire Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.39 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.03.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

