Rotharium Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 78.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Rotharium has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. Rotharium has a market cap of $2.97 million and $156,542.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium (CRYPTO:RTH) is a token. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rotharium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

