Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $32.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

