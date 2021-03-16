Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROYMF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Sunday, January 17th.

Shares of ROYMF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

