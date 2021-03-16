RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. AJO LP grew its position in RPM International by 934.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 60,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of RPM International by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

