RTL Group’s (RGLXY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

