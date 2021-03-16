RTL Group’s (RTL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.83 ($52.74).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

