Rubius Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,940 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,114% compared to the typical volume of 449 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

