RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

RMBL traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.