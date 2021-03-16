RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.

NASDAQ RMBL traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,217. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

