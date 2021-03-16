Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $746,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.