Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 119.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

