Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,133 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of United Fire Group worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in United Fire Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $879.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

