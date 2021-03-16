Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Systemax worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 238.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter worth $139,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

NYSE:SYX opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,841 shares of company stock worth $574,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.