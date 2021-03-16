Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,111 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.