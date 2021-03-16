Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,272 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

