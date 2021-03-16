Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,209 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $297,932 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USCR opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

