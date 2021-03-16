Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 24422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $924.15 million, a PE ratio of -71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

