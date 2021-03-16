RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.