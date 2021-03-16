RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWEOY opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

