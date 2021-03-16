Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 104.3% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and $12.90 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $845.24 or 0.01500634 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.