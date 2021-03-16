SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0835 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $14.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,263.65 or 0.99832873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00398020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00298009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.91 or 0.00780230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079479 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

