Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.