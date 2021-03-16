Salzgitter’s (SZG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.93 ($22.27).

SZG traded down €1.81 ($2.13) on Tuesday, reaching €24.94 ($29.34). The company had a trading volume of 470,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €27.26 ($32.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.31.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

