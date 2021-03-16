Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SANA) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Sana Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:SANA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Sana Biotechnology had issued 23,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $587,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

