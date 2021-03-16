Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

