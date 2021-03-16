Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 70.1% in February

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Scorpio Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

