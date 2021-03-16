Scotia Capital Inc. Has $441,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.