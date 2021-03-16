Scotia Capital Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

