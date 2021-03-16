Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.