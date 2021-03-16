Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $272.96 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.