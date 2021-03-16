Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

