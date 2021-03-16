Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after buying an additional 309,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,612. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

