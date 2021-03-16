Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:SRL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 5,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

