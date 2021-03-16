Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Issues Earnings Results

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Shares of SIC opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.70.

SIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Tuesday.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

