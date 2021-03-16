Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $69.51 million and approximately $46.17 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00668878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026410 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036551 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,068,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

