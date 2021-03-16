Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce $3.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 million to $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $22.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

